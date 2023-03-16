Bengals Meeting With Veteran OL Cody Ford

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bengals are bringing in veteran OL Cody Ford for a visit on Thursday.

Ford, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.5 million contract and made a base salary of $1.5 Million for the 2022 season.

The Bills traded Ford to the Cardinals for a 2023 fifth-round pick last year. Ford is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Ford appeared in 15 games for the Bills making seven starts for them at guard.