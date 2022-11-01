Bengals Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer Passes Away At 38

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Tom Pelissero reports that Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, the son of former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer, has passed away at age 38.

 

He was the former co-defensive coordinator for the Vikings with Andre Patterson during the 2020 season. 

Zimmer, 38, began his career as an assistant LB coach with the Saints and helped them win a Super Bowl before moving on to work with the Chiefs in the same capacity.

He worked as an assistant DB coach for the Bengals before joining the Vikings as their LB coach. Zimmer was then eventually promoted to the co-defensive coordinator job with Patterson.

We offer our condolences to Zimmer’s family and friends during this time.

