Bengals Officially Place QB Joe Burrow On IR, Among Five Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have officially placed QB Joe Burrow on injured reserve with his turf toe injury.

The team also promoted QB Brett Rypien from the practice squad to take his place and added QBs Mike White and Sean Clifford to the unit. Cincinnati also signed WR Kendric Pryor to fill out the practice squad.

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2025, Burrow has appeared in two games and completed 21 of 36 passes for 189 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.