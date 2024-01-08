Bengals Officially Sign Eight Players To Futures Deals

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Monday that they’ve signed eight players to futures contracts for the 2024 season.

The full list includes:

CB Allan George C Nate Gilliam DE Jeff Gunter LB Shaka Heyward WR Shedrick Jackson G Jaxson Kirkland WR Kwamie Lassiter II WR Kendric Pryor

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Pryor, 26, signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin following the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Cincinnati waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Jaguars.

The Jaguars elected to waive Pryor coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Pryor has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his five-year college career, Pryor appeared in 51 games and recorded 99 receptions for 1,265 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 40 carries for 409 yards and five touchdowns.