Bengals OT Trent Brown Tore Patellar Tendon, Out For 2024

According to Ian Rapoport, Bengals OT Trent Brown suffered a torn patellar tendon in last night’s loss to the Commanders.

He needs season-ending surgery and will likely be placed on injured reserve soon.

In the meantime, the Bengals will turn to first-round OT Amarius Mims as the starter at right tackle.

Brown, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots in 2018 in a pick swap. Brown played out the final year of his four-year, $2.28 million contract before agreeing to a record four-year, $66 million deal that includes $36.75 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2019.

Las Vegas traded Brown back to the Patriots in March of 2021 and landed on the injured reserve before being activated for the second half of the 2021 season. The Patriots re-signed Brown to a two-year, $13 million deal in March of 2022. Cincinnati signed Brown to a one-year contract this offseason.

In 2024, Brown has appeared in 3 games for the Bengals, making three starts at right tackle.