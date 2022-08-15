Bengals Place C Ben Brown On Injured Reserve

The Bengals announced on Monday that they have placed rookie C Ben Brown on injured reserve.

We have placed C Ben Brown on the Reserve/Injured list. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 15, 2022

This is their final move to get down to 85 players prior to the deadline.

Brown, 24, went undrafted out of Mississippi in 2022 before catching on with the Bengals.

During his five years at Ole Miss, Brown started all 39 of his games.

We will have more news on his injury as it becomes available.