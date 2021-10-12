Bengals Place CB Trae Waynes On IR, Make Three Other Moves

The Bengals announced a series of moves on Tuesday, including placing CB Trae Waynes on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

We've made the following roster moves: – Placed CB Trae Waynes on the Reserve/Injured list.

– Released P Drue Chrisman from the practice squad.

– Signed CB Holton Hill and HB Elijah Holyfield to the practice squad. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 12, 2021

Cincinnati also released P Drue Chrisman from the practice squad and signed CB Holton Hill and RB Elijah Holyfield to the unit.

Waynes will have to miss three games before he’s eligible to return.

Waynes, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Michigan State by the Vikings in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12.944 million rookie contract when the Vikings picked up his fifth-year option.

Waynes made a base salary of $9,069,000 for the 2019 season under his fifth-year option. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bengals.

However, injuries have limited him to just two games in two years for Cincinnati so far.

In 2021, Waynes has appeared in two games for the Bengals and recorded five total tackles, no sacks, no interceptions and no pass defenses.