Bengals Place DB Tycen Anderson On IR

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced that they’ve placed DB Tycen Anderson on injured reserve with a left knee injury.

We have placed S Tycen Anderson on the Reserve/Injured list. 🔗: https://t.co/PbDEW9Z0aD pic.twitter.com/rDP2XOLKqL — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 3, 2023

Anderson, 24, was a three-year starter at Toledo and was named second-team All-MAC in 2020, first-team in 2021. He was drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3,966,082 rookie deal that also includes a $306,082 signing bonus.

During his five-year college career, Anderson appeared in 55 games and made 27 starts. He recorded 237 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, two interceptions and 21 pass deflections.

In 2023, Anderson has appeared in seven games for the Bengals, making eight total tackles.