Bengals Place RB Zack Moss On NFI List

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have placed RB Zack Moss on the active/non-football injury list.

Moss, 27, was drafted by the Bills in the third round out of Utah in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,612,321 rookie contract that includes a $914,417 signing bonus.

The Bills traded Moss to the Colts in 2022 for Nyheim Hines. He then signed a two-year, $8 million contract with Cincinnati last offseason.

In 2024, Moss appeared in eight games for the Bengals and rushed for 242 yards on 74 carries (3.3 YPC) to go along with 23 receptions for 187 yards receiving and three touchdowns.