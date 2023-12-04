Bengals Promote QB A.J. McCarron, Place CB Cam Taylor-Britt On IR

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Monday that they’ve placed CB Cam Taylor-Britt on injured reserve with an ankle injury and signed QB A.J. McCarron to their active roster.

Taylor-Britt will now miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve. He suffered a sprained ankle in practice on Friday.

McCarron, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,401,652 contract after winning a grievance against the Bengals that stemmed from the team’s decision to place him on the non-football injury list (NFI) at the start of training camp.

The Bills later signed McCarron to a two-year, $10 million contract before trading him to the Raiders in 2018 for a fifth-round pick. The Raiders released him in 2019 and he later had brief stints with the Texans and Falcons.

McCarron returned to the Bengals a few months ago on a practice squad deal.

For his career, McCarron has appeared in 17 games for the Bengals, Raiders, and Texans and completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed 68 yards and one touchdown.