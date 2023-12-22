Bengals Promote Three Players For Week 16

According to Ben Baby, the Bengals signed DT Domenique Davis from the practice squad to the active roster and also elevated WR Shedrick Jackson and CB Sidney Jones for Week 16.

Jones, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was waived by the Eagles at the start of the 2020 season and later signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Jacksonville eventually added Jones to their active roster. The Jaguars re-signed him to a one-year, $1.75M contract in 2021 but traded him to the Seahawks for a sixth-round pick coming out of camp. Seattle re-signed Jones to a one-year, $3.6 million deal for 2022 before waiving him in November.

The Raiders later signed Jones to a contract. Cincinnati signed him to a contract in March but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and Raiders and recorded 12 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.