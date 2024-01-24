Bengals Promoting QBs Coach Dan Pitcher To Offensive Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are promoting QBs coach Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator.

Pitcher has done a lot of work with QB Joe Burrow in Cincinnati and had drawn interest from multiple teams for offensive coordinator jobs in recent days.

The Bengals lost OC Brian Callahan to the Titans, who hired him as their next head coach.

Pitcher, 37, played quarterback at SUNY Courtland from 2008-11 and before taking over as the WRs coach for the Red Dragons in 2012.

From there, the Colts hired Pitcher as a scouting assistant and he worked his way up to pro scout. The Bengals hired him as an assistant coach on offense in 2016 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2020.