Bengals QB Coach Dan Pitcher Scheduled For Second Interview With Buccaneers

According to Mike Garafolo, Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher will interview for a second time with the Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator job.

He adds this interview will be in person. Cincinnati gave Pitcher a rare midseason extension in an effort to keep him but it appears he’s still exploring his options.

Here’s the list of candidates the Buccaneers have talked to so far:

Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview)

Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview)

Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview)

Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview)

Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview)

Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview)

Saints passing game coordinator/QBs coach Ronald Curry (Interview)

Pitcher, 36, played quarterback at SUNY Courtland from 2008-11 and before taking over as the WRs coach for the Red Dragons in 2012.

From there, the Colts hired Pitcher as a scouting assistant and he worked his way up to pro scout. The Bengals hired him as an assistant coach on offense in 2016 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2020.