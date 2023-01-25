Buccaneers Complete Interview With Klint Kubiak For OC Position

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they have completed an interview with Broncos QB coach Klint Kubiak for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Kubiak called plays for the Vikings in 2021 and for the Broncos for part of this past season, so he has some experience in the role.

Kubiak, 35, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach, and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.

Kubiak joined his father, Gary Kubiak, with the Vikings in 2019 as Minnesota’s QB coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. He was not retained when the team fired HC Mike Zimmer and returned to the Broncos as their QB coach.

