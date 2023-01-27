Buccaneers Interviewing Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney For OC Job

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Giants QBs coach Shea Tierney will interview for the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:

Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview)

Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview)

Georgia OC Todd Monken (Candidate)

Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview)

Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview)

Tierney started out as a graduate assistant at North Carolina State in 2011. He then made the jump to the NFL in 2013 with the Eagles as a coaching intern and football analyst.

Tierney returned to the college ranks when he became an offensive analyst for Alabama in 2016.

After two years with Alabama, Tierney returned to the NFL with the Bills as an offensive assistant before later being named assistant QB coach in 2020. The Giants hired him as their quarterbacks coach last year.