Georgia OC Todd Monken Name To Watch For Buccaneers

According to Ian Rapoport, one name to watch for the Buccaneers as HC Todd Bowles begins his search for a replacement for fired OC Byron Leftwich is Georgia OC Todd Monken.

He has drawn attention for his work as a play-caller in both college and the NFL, including a stint with the Buccaneers a few years ago.

Monken, 56, began his coaching career back in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.

After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens’ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia.

In 2019, the Browns were No. 22 in total yards, No. 22 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards and No. 22 in passing yards.

We’ll have more on the Bucs coaching staff as the news is available.