Bengals RB Chase Brown Diagnosed With High Ankle Sprain

According to Jordan Schultz, Bengals RB Chase Brown was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

Brown went down late in Saturday’s back-and-forth overtime win over the Broncos. Cincinnati has a must-win game in Week 18 against the Steelers and Brown is going to try to tough through the injury to play, but high ankle sprains are tough to deal with.

Brown, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2023 Draft out of Illinois. Brown is the identical twin brother of Eagles S Sydney Brown, who was also his teammate at Illinois.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $4.13 million that included a signing bonus of $286,156.

In 2024, Brown has appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and rushed 229 times for 990 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 54 catches on 65 targets for 360 yards and four touchdowns.