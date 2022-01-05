Bengals RB Joe Mixon Tests Positive For COVID-19

According to Adam Schefter, Bengals RB Joe Mixon has tested positive for COVID-19.

Schefter adds Mixon is out for Week 18 against the Browns. Cincinnati placed a number of players on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday but could get some of them back in time to play.

Mixon, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

Mixon is set to earn base salaries of $5 million and $8 million the next two seasons.

In 2021, Mixon has appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and rushed 292 times for 1,205 yards (4.1 YPC) and 13 touchdowns. He’s also added 42 receptions on 48 targets for 314 yards and another two touchdowns.