Bengals RB Pooka Williams Suspended Two Games

According to Ben Baby, Bengals RB Pooka Williams has been suspended for two games after violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

Williams, 22, was a three-year starter at Kansas, First Team All-Big 12 in 2019, and opted out after four games in 2020.

He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent and was added to their practice squad.

In his three years at Kansas, Williams had 415 attempts for 2382 rushing yards (5.7 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. He also had 66 catches for 534 receiving yards (8.1 YPR) and 4 touchdowns.