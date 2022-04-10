Bengals Re-Sign CB Tre Flowers

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they’ve re-signed CB Tre Flowers to a one-year deal.

According to Aaron Wilson, Flowers signed a one-year, $1.85 million deal that includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $1.1 million salary, and $11,765 in per-game active roster bonuses.

Flowers, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

The Seahawks waived Flowers last October and he was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals.

In 2021, Flowers appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and Bengals, recording 37 tackles, no interceptions and a pass deflection.