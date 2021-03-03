Bengals Re-Sign LS Clark Harris To One-Year Extension

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

The Bengals announced on Wednesday they have signed LS Clark Harris to a one-year extension. 

He’s been the Bengals long snapper since 2009 and started 184 games for the franchise

Harris, 36, is a former seventh-round pick of the Packers back in 2007. He was in the final year of his contract and set to make a base salary of $1.01 million for the 2018 season when he signed a two-year extension with the Bengals.

In 2020, Harris appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments