Bengals Re-Sign P Kevin Huber

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Monday they have re-signed P Kevin Huber to a one-year deal. 

Huber, 36, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2009. He has played his entire career so far with the Bengals, most recently signing a three-year extension in 2018 and a one-year deal for 2021.

Huber made a base salary of $1.5 million in 2021. 

In 2021, Huber appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and punted 66 times with a 46.4 average, six touchbacks, 22 kicks placed inside the 20 and a long punt of 61 yards.

