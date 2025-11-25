Bengals Re-Sign QB Sean Clifford To Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they re-signed QB Sean Clifford to their practice squad on Tuesday.

This comes just one day after Clifford was cut loose.

Clifford, 27, was a four-year starter for Penn State, earning honorable mention All-Big 10 in three seasons.

The Packers selected him with the No. 149 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 draft.

He was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason, but was brought back to the team’s practice squad. He bounced on and off the unit before being cut this past August.

He later signed on with the Bengals in September.

In 2023, Clifford appeared in two games but did not complete a pass.

During his five-year college career, Clifford appeared in 51 games and made 46 starts for Penn State. He completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 10,661 yards, 86 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions, adding 388 carries for 1,073 yards and 15 more touchdowns.