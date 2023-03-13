Bengals Re-Sign S Michael Thomas

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Monday that they’ve signed S Michael Thomas to a one-year contract.

We have re-signed S Michael J. Thomas to a one-year contract extension for the 2023 season. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 13, 2023

Thomas, 32, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2012. He was on and off the 49ers’ practice squad before the Dolphins signed him off their practice squad back in 2013.

Miami later signed him to two consecutive one-year exclusive rights deals and brought him back on a one-year restricted contract worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season. From there, he signed on with the Giants in 2018 and agreed to a one-year contract with the Texans before returning to the Bengals.

In 2022, Thomas appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and recorded six tackles and interceptions.