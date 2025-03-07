Bengals Re-Sign TE Tanner Hudson To One-Year Deal

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have re-signed TE Tanner Hudson to a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent this year but will remain with the Bengals for another season.

Hudson, 30, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2018. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad.

Tampa Bay re-signed Hudson as an exclusive rights free agent following the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He was waived coming out of the 2021 preseason, however.

From there, the 49ers claimed Hudson where he spent time between the team’s active roster and practice squad. San Francisco wound up signing him to a future contract but released him and he later caught on with the Giants for the 2022 season.

Hudson signed with Cincinnati’s practice squad at the end of the 2022 season and re-signed to a futures deal. He spent the 2023 season on the practice squad but was signed to the active roster in November and re-signed on a one-year deal for 2024.

In 2024, Hudson appeared in 11 games for the Bengals and caught 19 passes for 154 yards receiving and a touchdown.