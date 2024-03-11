Bengals Re-Signing LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

The Cincinnati Bengals are re-signing LB Akeem Davis-Gaither to a one-year deal worth approximately $3 million, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Davis-Gaither, 26, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft by the Bengals out of Appalachian State. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract and was scheduled to become a free-agent this offseason.

In 2023, Davis-Gaither appeared in 13 games for the Bengals and recorded 17 total tackles, including one tackle for loss.