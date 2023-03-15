Bengals Re-Signing RB Trayveon Williams

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Bengals are re-signing RB Trayveon Williams, who could see more playing time after RB Samaje Perine signed with the Broncos yesterday.
Williams, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals out of Texans A&M back in 2019.
He finished out his rookie deal with the team before re-signing last year to a one-year, $850,000 contract.
In 2022, Williams appeared in eight games for the Bengals and rushed six times for 30 yards to go along with two catches for 30 yards.
