Bengals Re-Signing RB Trayveon Williams

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Bengals are re-signing RB Trayveon Williams, who could see more playing time after RB Samaje Perine signed with the Broncos yesterday.

Williams, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals out of Texans A&M back in 2019.

He finished out his rookie deal with the team before re-signing last year to a one-year, $850,000 contract.

In 2022, Williams appeared in eight games for the Bengals and rushed six times for 30 yards to go along with two catches for 30 yards.