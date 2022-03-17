Bengals Re-Signing WR Mike Thomas

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are re-signing WR Mike Thomas to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Thomas, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.

Cincinnati brought him back on another one-year contract last year before releasing him coming out of the preseason and later re-signing him.

In 2021, Thomas appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and caught five passes for 52 yards receiving and no touchdowns.