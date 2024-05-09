Titans Officially Signing Four Draft Picks

Jim Wyatt of the team’s site announced the Titans have agreed to terms on rookie contracts with fifth-round CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., sixth-round WR Jha’Quan Jackson, seventh-round LB James Williams, and seventh-round OLB Jaylen Harrell.

Tennessee now has three remaining unsigned picks.

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 1 7 JC Latham OT 2 38 T’Vondre Sweat DT 4 106 Cedric Gray LB 5 146 Jarvis Brownlee Jr. CB Signed 6 182 Jha’Quan Jackson WR Signed 7 242 James Williams S Signed 7 252 Jaylen Harrell EDGE Signed

Brownlee, 22, was a two-year starter at Louisville after transferring from Florida State as a junior. He earned an honorable mention for All-ACC honors in 2023.

During his college career, Brownlee appeared in 48 games and recorded 174 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, one forced fumble, and 28 pass defenses.