Bengals Release RB Zack Moss Among Other Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have released RB Zack Moss.

The team also activated rookie C Seth McLaughlin from the active/non-football injury list.

Moss had been trying to come back from a broken neck that ended his 2024 season prematurely, and agreed to a pay cut this offseason with that goal in mind.

Cincinnati guaranteed him around $375,000 but did not guarantee him a roster spot.

Moss, 27, was drafted by the Bills in the third round out of Utah in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,612,321 rookie contract that includes a $914,417 signing bonus.

The Bills traded Moss to the Colts in 2022 for Nyheim Hines. He then signed a two-year, $8 million contract with Cincinnati last offseason. He agreed to a pay cut with the Bengals this offseason.

In 2024, Moss appeared in eight games for the Bengals and rushed for 242 yards on 74 carries (3.3 YPC) to go along with 23 receptions for 187 yards receiving and three touchdowns.