Bengals Reportedly Making Trade Calls For DL & CB Help

According to Dianna Russini, the Bengals have been making calls to other teams ahead of the trade deadline looking to be potential buyers.

Russini says Cincinnati, currently 3-5 and two spots out of the last wildcard berth in the AFC, has been looking for help on the defensive line and at cornerback.

Both have been pain points for the Bengals and contributed to their slow start to the season when most expected the team to contend for a Super Bowl.

Several other AFC teams have made trades in recent weeks to try and fortify their teams for the stretch run. However, Cincinnati has historically been a trade-averse organization. Their only midseason deal in recent memory was trading away DE Carlos Dunlap, and he basically forced his way out by agitating behind the scenes.

There’s a huge difference between making exploratory calls and actually pulling the trigger on a trade, so the Bengals could still end up standing pat. It’s at least a little notable, though, that they’re considering making a move.

There are a few notable defensive linemen and cornerbacks potentially available before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

We’ll have more on the NFL trade deadline as the news is available.