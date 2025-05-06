Bengals S Geno Stone Agrees To Pay Cut

Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap reports Bengals S Geno Stone has agreed to a contract modification, resulting in a pay cut.

Per Fitzgerald, Stone was scheduled to make $6.475 million this year but agreed to a one-year, $4.9 million contract instead. Fitzgerald believes this “should guarantee” Stone’s roster spot in 2025, and he will receive $1.5 million in guarantees for taking the pay cut.

Stone, 26, was selected by the Ravens in the seventh round out of Iowa in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with the Ravens, but was placed on waivers and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Stone bounced on and off the Ravens’ roster before being claimed by the Texans late in the 2020 season. Houston declined to tender him as an exclusive rights free agent, and he re-signed with Baltimore in 2021.

The Ravens tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and then brought him back on a one-year deal for 2023. Cincinnati signed Stone to a two-year, $14 million contract before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Stone appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 81 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble and six pass defenses.