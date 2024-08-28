Bengals Sign 12 Practice Squad Players, Cut RB Trayveon Williams

The Bengals announced that they have signed 12 players to their practice squad and released RB Trayveon Williams.

The following is a list of players being signed to the Bengals practice squad:

Williams, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals out of Texans A&M back in 2019. He finished out his rookie deal with the team before re-signing to a one-year, $850,000 contract in 2022.

The Bengals once again brought Williams back on another one-year contract last year and did the same in March of 2024.

In 2023, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and rushed for 69 yards on 15 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 10 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also totaled 290 kick return yards.