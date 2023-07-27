Bengals Sign DE Trey Hendrickson To One-Year Extension

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday that they’ve signed DE Trey Hendrickson to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

We have signed DE Trey Hendrickson to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 27, 2023

Hendrickson, 28, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team.

In 2022, Hendrickson appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 32 tackles, eight sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass defenses.