Bengals Sign Second-Round CB Cam Taylor-Britt & Seventh-Round DE Jeffery Gunter

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they’ve signed second-round CB Cam Taylor-Britt and seventh-round DE Jeffery Gunter to rookie contracts.

This leaves just two unsigned players from the Bengals’ 2022 class:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Daxton Hill S Signed 2 Cam Taylor-Britt CB Signed 3 Zachary Carter DT 4 Cordell Volson OT 5 Tycen Anderson S Signed 7 Jeffrey Gunter DE Signed

Taylor-Britt, 22, was a three-year starter at Nebraska. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Bengals used the No. 60 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,952,726 contract that includes a $1,509,255 signing bonus.

During his college career at Nebraska, Taylor-Britt appeared in 41 games and recorded 140 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, six interceptions, and 27 pass deflections.