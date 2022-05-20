Bengals Sign Second-Round CB Cam Taylor-Britt & Seventh-Round DE Jeffery Gunter

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they’ve signed second-round CB Cam Taylor-Britt and seventh-round DE Jeffery Gunter to rookie contracts.
This leaves just two unsigned players from the Bengals’ 2022 class:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Daxton Hill
|S
|Signed
|2
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CB
|Signed
|3
|Zachary Carter
|DT
|4
|Cordell Volson
|OT
|5
|Tycen Anderson
|S
|Signed
|7
|Jeffrey Gunter
|DE
|Signed
Taylor-Britt, 22, was a three-year starter at Nebraska. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Bengals used the No. 60 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,952,726 contract that includes a $1,509,255 signing bonus.
During his college career at Nebraska, Taylor-Britt appeared in 41 games and recorded 140 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, six interceptions, and 27 pass deflections.
