Bengals Sign Three Players

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they’ve signed three players to contracts on Monday including DT Domenique Davis, DE Raymond Johnson, and LB Tegray Scales.

We've signed the following free agents: DT Domenique Davis, DE Raymond Johnson, and LB Tegray Scales — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 25, 2022

Scales, 26, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana back in May of 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Scales had brief stints with the Colts, Steelers and Buccaneers before signing on with the Browns last year. He later returned to the Steelers.

In 2020, Scales appeared in four games for the Steelers but recorded no statistics.

During his college career at Indiana, Scales recorded 324 tackles, 17 sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries, eight interceptions with one being returned for a touchdown, and six pass defenses.