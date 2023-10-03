Bengals Sign WR Kendric Pryor To Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday they have signed WR Kendric Pryor to the practice squad.

Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes:

DT Domenique Davis DB Allan George G Nathan Gilliam DE Jeff Gunter LB Shaka Heyward TE Tanner Hudson WR Shedrick Jackson DB Sidney Jones T Jaxson Kirkland WR Kwamie Lassiter WR Stanley Morgan DB Michael Thomas RB Demetric Felton TE Zach Gentry QB A.J. McCarron WR Kendric Pryor

Pryor, 25, signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin following the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Cincinnati waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Jaguars.

The Jaguars elected to waive Pryor coming out of the preseason.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his five-year college career, Pryor appeared in 51 games and recorded 99 receptions for 1,265 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 40 carries for 409 yards and five touchdowns.