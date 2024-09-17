Bengals Signing DL Lawrence Guy, Among Other Moves

Tom Pelissero reports that the Bengals are signing DL Lawrence Guy to their active roster following a successful workout on Tuesday.

The Bengals also announced they would be waiving DE K.J. Henry and releasing WR Shedrick Jackson from the practice squad.

Guy, 34, is a former seventh-round pick of the Packers back in 2011. He bounced around with a few teams including the Colts and Chargers after brief stints with the Packers before eventually catching on with the Ravens in 2014.

The Patriots signed Guy to a four-year, $13.4 million contract that included $4.9 million guaranteed back in 2017. He re-signed on another four-year deal in 2021 that was worth $11.5 million.

In 2023, Guy appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 38 tackles, no sacks, and a pass defense.