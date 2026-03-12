Bengals Signing DT Jonathan Allen For Two Years, $28M

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals are signing DT Jonathan Allen to a two-year, $28 million contract.

He was released by the Vikings after just one year but ended up finding a landing spot fairly quickly. Cincinnati needed help at all three levels of the defense this offseason, including defensive tackle.

Allen, 31, was selected in the first round in 2017 out of Alabama by Washington. He signed a four-year, $11.596 million contract that included a $6.573 million signing bonus.

Washington exercised the fifth-year option on Allen which was set to pay him $10.05 million in 2021. He later agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension.

He was released ahead of the 2024 season and signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Vikings in March. However, Minnesota cut him after just one year.

In 2025, Allen appeared in all 17 games for Minnesota and recorded 68 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.