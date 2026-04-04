AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Todd Monken, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow participated in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic this offseason, prompting the Cincinnati faithful to hold their breath given the star QB’s injury history. Bengals HC Zac Taylor said he pretended it wasn’t happening when Burrow was playing and is glad he made it through healthy.

“We got through it, and fortunately, I was at the Nebraska-Vanderbilt (NCAA Tournament) game and pretended like it wasn’t happening until it was over,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “So thankful we got through it and we’re good, and we’ll just move forward and get ready for our season now.”

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken mentioned QB Shedeur Sanders has been in the building often over the last few months, while QB Dillon Gabriel has not, as far as he’s aware. (Peter Schrager)

mentioned QB has been in the building often over the last few months, while QB has not, as far as he’s aware. (Peter Schrager) Monken admitted there will be a learning curve for the offensive players with the new playbook and terminology. (Mary Kay Cabot)

Monken said he hasn’t watched a ton of film yet on QB Deshaun Watson: “I know he’s going to be on the roster. I know we’re going to evaluate him.” (Judy Battista)

Ravens

Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 2 of last season. Baltimore HC Jesse Minter said things are still “to be determined” with Madubuike.

“I know that he’s in a great place mentally,” Minter said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “He’s doing a lot of stuff. That’s still a kind of a ‘to be determined’ thing, I would say. And so, as an organization, you certainly have Plan A, Plan B, Plan C, Plan D all the way down the line. We’ll be excited, whichever way that goes.”