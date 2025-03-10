Bengals Signing DT T.J. Slaton To Two-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are signing former Packers DT T.J. Slaton to a two-year contract worth $15.1 million.

Slaton is largely a run-stopping interior defensive lineman, who should be able to help bolster the Bengals’ defensive front.

Slaton, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2021. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Green Bay.

Slaton was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2024, Slaton appeared in all 17 games for the Packers, making 17 starts and recording 30 tackles and a sack.