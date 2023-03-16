Bengals Signing OL Cody Ford

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bengals are signing G Cody Ford to a contract on Thursday.

Ford visited with the Bengals earlier in the day and it looks like things went well enough to get a deal done.

Ford, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.5 million contract and made a base salary of $1.5 Million for the 2022 season.

The Bills traded Ford to the Cardinals for a 2023 fifth-round pick last year. Ford is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Ford appeared in 15 games for the Bills making seven starts for them at guard.