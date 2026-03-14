Bengals Signing QB Josh Johnson

The Bengals announced on Saturday that they have signed veteran journeyman QB Josh Johnson to a one-year deal.

He last played for the team in 2013, one of the many stops on his long NFL journey, and is now circling back to play at age 40.

Johnson, 39, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams, including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans, and Raiders.

Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he had brief stints with the Lions, 49ers, Jets, Ravens, and Broncos.

Johnson joined the Ravens in 2023 and re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2024 season. He caught on with the Commanders ahead of the 2025 season, continuing his career as one of the league’s most storied journeymen.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in five games for the Commanders and completed 63 percent of his passes for 372 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He led the team to a 1-1 record in his two starts for Washington.