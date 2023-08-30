Bengals Signing QB Will Grier To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Bengals are signing QB Will Grier to their practice squad.

Grier was cut by the Cowboys after their trade for Trey Lance pushed him out of the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

Cincinnati’s backup quarterback depth chart is uncertain, so this is a solid opportunity for Grier.

Grier, 28, was selected with the No. 100 overall pick in the third round by the Panthers out of West Virginia in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,299,281 deal that included a $779,281 signing bonus when Carolina waived him.

The Cowboys claimed Grier and he spent the rest of the season on their roster. Dallas waived Grier coming out of the preseason in 2022 and re-signed him to the practice squad before promoting him to the active roster later in the year.

The Cowboys released Grier as a part of final roster cuts in 2023.

In 2019, Grier started two games and completed 28 of 52 pass attempts for 228 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions. He added seven rush attempts for 22 yards.