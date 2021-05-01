Bengals Signing South Carolina QB Collin Hill

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are signing undrafted South Carolina QB Collin Hill to a contract.
Hill, 23, is a one-year starter for South Carolina after transferring from Colorado State.
In 2020, Hill appeared in eight games and recorded 127 completions on 215 pass attempts (59.1 percent) for 1,411 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions.
