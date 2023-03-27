Bengals Signing TE Irv Smith Jr

Peter Schrager reports that the Bengals are signing TE Irv Smith Jr to a one-year contract.

Smith, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $5.798 million contract that included a $2.237 million signing bonus.

Smith has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2022, Smith appeared in eight games for the Vikings and caught 22 passes on 33 targets for 168 yards receiving and two touchdowns.