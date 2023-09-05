Bengals Signing TE Zach Gentry To Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing TE Zach Gentry to their practice squad, per Tom Pelissero.

Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes:

DT Domenique Davis DB Allan George G Nathan Gilliam QB Will Grier DE Jeff Gunter LB Shaka Heyward TE Tanner Hudson WR Shedrick Jackson DB Sidney Jones T Jaxson Kirkland WR Kwamie Lassiter WR Stanley Morgan LB Tyler Murray DB Michael Thomas RB Demetric Felton TE Zach Gentry

Gentry, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Steelers out of Michigan back in 2019. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $2,864,460 and opted to return to Pittsburgh for another season.

However, the Steelers cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Gentry appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and caught 19 passes for 132 yards and no touchdowns.