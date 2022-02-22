Bengals Signing WR Trent Taylor To Futures Deal

The Bengals announced on Tuesday that they are signing WR Trent Taylor to a futures deal.

Roster Update: We've signed WR Trent Taylor to the offseason roster. pic.twitter.com/PRSJqLsoFm — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 22, 2022

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Taylor, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.31 million contract and made base salaries of $645,000 and $735,000 over the final two years of the agreement.

Taylor was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in May but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in four games and recorded two receptions for 41 yards (20.5 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 68 kickoff return yards and 52 yards as a punt return specialist.