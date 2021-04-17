Bengals Targeting LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase?

Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer hears that the Bengals are targeting LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase at No. 5 overall.

“The latest I’m hearing is the Bengals are targeting Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow’s former teammate at LSU,” Dragon said on FOX Sports Radio, per Jason McIntyre.

Cincinnati is in a great spot in round one, as they could have their pick of non-quarterback prospects by the time they’re on the clock. They’ve been linked to Chase, Florida TE Kyle Pitts and Oregon OT Penei Sewell throughout the draft process.

Taking Chase would reunite him and QB Joe Burrow and give the Bengals a long-term replacement to A.J. Green, who departed in free agency this offseason.

Chase, 21, was a two-year starter at LSU and a unanimous All-American during his sophomore season. He opted out of the 2020 season.

Lance Zierlein compares Chase to former Rams WR Torry Holt.

During his college career at LSU, Chase caught 107 passes for 2,093 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns over the course of two seasons and 24 games.

