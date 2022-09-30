Bengals TE Drew Sample Likely Out For Season Following Knee Surgery

Bengals HC Zac Taylor announced that TE Drew Sample underwent knee surgery on Thursday and he’ll likely be done for the season, per Mike Petraglia.

Sample will soon be placed on the injured reserve after injuring his knee in Week 2 against the Cowboys.

Taylor said in recent weeks that Sample will require surgery that will sideline him for several months, so this does not come as a big surprise.

Sample, 26, was drafted in the second round by the Bengals out of Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $5.5 million.

In 2022, Sample appeared in two games for the Bengals and caught two passes for minus-2 yards.